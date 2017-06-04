More OnePlus 5 leaks tell of its slogan, battery size

The OnePlus 5 will have a 3,300mAh battery, but feature a four-word slogan talking about its cameras.

While Weibo users were able to put in their thoughts about the box design for the OnePlus 5, none of them featured the four-word slogan that would confirm the killer camera feature(?) that will never… uh… let other manufacturers settle?

Well, Android Authority claims to have the picture of one side of the retail box of the OnePlus 5, and it tells all.

Specifically, “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” The two phrases may go along with other pieces of marketing with phrases like “Focus on what matters” as well as “Never Settle“.

Obviously, we’ve seen OnePlus tout a partnership with optics research firm DxOMark for work on its camera and we’ve heard from the grapevine that the device will feature not just one, but two dual-camera systems.

Now, we would want to spoil the box design (be it in test stage or final stage) in order to lend a little more credibility to the leak, but we’ll take faith in our colleagues at Android Authority and perish the thought.

Back on Weibo, more literature has popped up, but this time, it’s all obscured. We have no clue what it is, but it comes from a familiar source — thus, another place of privilege. The only clear text we can see fingers the OnePlus 5 for packing in a 3,300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 3T featured a 3,400mAh battery, so if this new figure proves true, we’d record a 3 percent drop in capacity. If we’re going to “never settle,” let’s hope this is not the case.