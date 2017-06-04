One of the neat things about iOS 10 is its “Callkit” call routing for multiple voice services.

Users don’t even have to go through the app to make calls, they could just use the standard dialer on their iPhone and get the call routed through the right service. And if a call came in, it would ring right through the lock screen — identifying which service it was on — and users could connect right from it.

Google’s Duo app supports Callkit and now, finally, so does Google Hangouts. Users just need to hit settings and then “Answer on lock screen” to have it on.