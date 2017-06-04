Android

“Android 8.0” found in manifests for Google Photos, Keep

Google developers are now targeting API levels associated with “Android 8.0.0,” what will supposedly be the version number of Android O.

XDA-Developers picked up on the platformBuildVersion note found on most APKs, but specifically some recent ones for Google Keep and Google Photos. Both target API level 26 and Android 8.0. The outlet’s Mishaal Rahman found that most other Google apps — including Google, Google Calendar, Gmail and others — still target API level 25 and Android 7.1.1. It’s not clear why this update has been carried out in such a peculiar way.

Of course, nothing’s official ’til it’s official, but many were making the call from the beginning that we’d be jumping numbers like this. Now to find out the dessert name.

