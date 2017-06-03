Google links Sprint and Rogers RCS chatting

The itch for RCS began with Sprint in the United States and then went to Rogers in Canada. And now, the two server clusters have a bridge to each other.

Google’s VP for Communication Products Nick Fox tweeted that users on either network can use RCS messaging on their Android phones to people on the other network.

First ever cross-carrier RCS interconnect in N Amer is live! Now Sprint and Rogers users can message each other over RCS. Many more to come! — Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) June 1, 2017

Both carriers pass through Google’s Jibe servers for Rich Communications Services, the would-be successor to SMS/MMS that would enable features found in advanced chat apps like iMessage and WhatsApp such as stickers and voice clips. Under Google’s implementation, Android phones can take advantage of RCS through the Android Messages app. Other carriers have rolled out their own solutions and app links.

Project Fi users are eager to see some progress, but that would require some take-up from partner carrier T-Mobile, which, has opted to take up RCS from Samsung. US Cellular would presumably also need to come into the fold as well as the third in the Fi trifecta.