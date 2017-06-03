Android

Google links Sprint and Rogers RCS chatting

Contents
Advertisement

The itch for RCS began with Sprint in the United States and then went to Rogers in Canada. And now, the two server clusters have a bridge to each other.

Google’s VP for Communication Products Nick Fox tweeted that users on either network can use RCS messaging on their Android phones to people on the other network.

Both carriers pass through Google’s Jibe servers for Rich Communications Services, the would-be successor to SMS/MMS that would enable features found in advanced chat apps like iMessage and WhatsApp such as stickers and voice clips. Under Google’s implementation, Android phones can take advantage of RCS through the Android Messages app. Other carriers have rolled out their own solutions and app links.

Project Fi users are eager to see some progress, but that would require some take-up from partner carrier T-Mobile, which, has opted to take up RCS from Samsung. US Cellular would presumably also need to come into the fold as well as the third in the Fi trifecta.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Canada, Google, messaging, News, rcs, Rogers, Sprint, US
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.