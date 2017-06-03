Spigen is going after Essential Products, the latest startup led by Android co-creator Andy Rubin, for infringing upon the registered “Essential” trademark it claimed in 2016. The mobile accessories maker uses the term to describe its budget franchise adapters, batteries and USB hubs.

Android Police has published a slew of documents from the cease and desist order to Essential’s two attempts to file trademarks over the terms “Essential” and “Essential Products,” only to be shut down by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with the note that the term would easily be confused with Spigen’s registered marks of “Essential” (U.S. Registration No. 5014095).

Essential Products’s response came in a short statement:

Threat letters are commonplace in our sector. While it’s Spigen’s prerogative to make assertions, Essential believes they are without merit and will respond appropriately.

While Essential Products could forge ahead with amended trademark applications to satisfy regulator demands for product class clarification, it could also perhaps get Spigen to settle. Or, better yet, there is a plan C: revert to the name of the shell company (which itself was named after someone’s dog, VARIETY reports) used to handle all the necessary patent and trademark certifications that the main company needed.

If Essential decides to do nothing, though, Spigen will consider further action from June 15.