It wasn’t easy for Verizon to acknowledge that people on both postpaid and prepaid mobile plans need (or at least badly want) unlimited data and that perhaps this is the future of the wireless service industry as a whole.

But Big Red can still hook you up with cheaper web browsing allotments if you so choose. No long-term contract or credit check required. While U service continues to cost $80 a month on “America’s best network”, no matter what sort of arrangement you prefer, 3, 7 and 10GB prepaid packages will become slightly more affordable on Tuesday, June 6.

Technically, the 7 gig option is brand new, replacing the old 5GB plan at the same $50 price, with 3 and 10GB data totals discounted from $45 and $70 to $40 and $60 respectively. Ironically, these are now way better than the operator’s postpaid propositions, covering 2, 4 and 8 gigs at $35, $50 and $70. They even seem to outshine, say, T-Mobile’s prepaid pricing structure, with the exception of the unlimited tier, which sets the “Un-carrier’s” customers back $75 instead of Verizon’s $80 monthly charge.

Otherwise, there’s probably no reason to refuse to take Big Red up on its latest offer. “All of the top smartphones”, including the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel, can be activated on a Verizon prepaid plan, Carryover Data support means you’ll retain your unused data, tethering is allowed, and… wait, is that a 480p ceiling on video streams? We’re afraid so.