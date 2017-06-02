Deal: The Ticwatch 2 offers advanced fitness tracking for any phone

If you don’t want to get even further stuck in the Android or iOS device ecosystems when it comes to active wearables, the Ticwatch 2 is a smartwatch that works standalone and syncs data with any mobile device.

Unlike the Apple Watch or Android wear offerings, this wearable doesn’t try to overcomplicate things with unnecessary apps. The Ticwatch focuses on what a smartwatch do best: monitor exercise and offer unobtrusive phone notifications. Its body is rated for IP65 water resistance, so it easily stands up against sweat and rain to keep detailed data on your workout. Additionally, this watch doesn’t need a paired device for GPS, so you can clock your runs without lugging around an oversized phone screen.

Usually $199.99, you can pick up the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch for $169.99.