Does T-Mobile ever stop discounting phones and plans, offering innumerable incentives for folks on rival networks to switch to the Magenta side or just plain old gifts to thank customers with zero strings attached?

We don’t know about “ever”, but lately, the “Un-carrier” has sure been in a perpetually giving mood, promising to turn this summer into a new type of festive season. One during which you can take advantage of two, yes, two fresh “exclusive offers for iPhone fans available for a limited time.”

The specific expiration dates are still unknown, so you may want to hurry just to be safe if you’re interested in a marked-down 256GB iPhone 7 or free iPhone SE. The latter’s “catch” is fairly easy to guess, as it requires the qualifying purchase of “any new iPhone” on a no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

Just walk into a T-Mobile retail store starting today, buy a “new” iPhone, and get a backup SE with a full $400 rebate, 32GB internal storage included. Not exactly the best BOGO deal in recent memory, but still, a free iPhone is nothing to sneeze at.

The same (kind of) goes for the iPhone 7 256GB configuration’s $100 savings, which are… something, but not much. You’re still expected to cough up a whopping $750 outright, or $126, then $16 a month for two years, with the 7s and 8 slowly drawing near.