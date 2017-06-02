Android

Sony Xperia XZ Premium in India for Rs. 61,990, Amazon undercuts

Sony’s first Snapdragon 835 smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, is finally in India after a short run out West. Even further West, North America still has weeks to wait out. Still, if it’s the best phone of MWC, there’s gotta be something worth waiting for, right?

In India, the wait is still there, just a week shorter: Sony and Amazon have started taking pre-orders for the device with shipments beginning June 12. But while you’ll have to run into a Sony shop to place down a whopping Rs. 61,990 ($962), you can move online to that big marketplace in the cloud and get a Rs. 2,000 discount.

Pre-bookers can also pick up a free Sony SRS-XB20 Bluetooth speaker, a Rs. 8,990 ($140) value, a complimentary 3-month Sony LIV subscription and 5,200 in-game credits for Gameloft’s Modern Combat 5 for free.

If you can afford it, you might wanna cash it on in.

