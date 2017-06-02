The moment 55 million people may have been waiting for has finally arrived. The world’s trendiest (still?) social network is bringing its fashionable, affordable smartglasses to the old continent after a far too long US exclusivity period.

Back in the day, you probably remember how young, spontaneous Americans had to hustle and bustle to get their hands on a limited edition pair of Snapchat Spectacles, initially distributed solely through physical vending machines.

The so-called Snapbots are now coming to Europe, although open online sales will likely hurt their unique appeal, as well as casual, random nature. They’ll nonetheless be installed in London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice, where we expect them to regularly move around, as they did in Tulsa, Pasadena or Columbus last fall and winter.

Both offline and on spectacles.com, the wearable device costs £129.99 for British buyers and €149.99 as far as everyone else is concerned. That includes folks in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Of course, many important countries across the continent are still missing from the list, so the above-mentioned 55 million daily active user tally shrinks a little. Globally, around 166 million people visit Snapchat every day on their Android or iOS phones, and Snap’s colorful Spectacles (available in coral, black and teal) aim to enhance the image sharing experience by capturing short videos of your literal perspective on the world.