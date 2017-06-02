Russia sees Huawei MediaPad M3 lite 8.0

The theme of the week is: Android tablets for media consumption. ASUS came out with a couple of those this week and now we’re talking about Huawei.

According to Russia-based Helpix, the MediaPad M3 lite 8.0 tails last month’s release of a 10-inch model in the country.

And despite having the word “lite” in the branding, the pixel density has jumped up as the same full HD+ resolution is in play from the MediaPad M3 lite 10.0. And how can you even think of a tablet with 8-megapixel cameras on both front and back sides? Also, a fingerprint sensor on top of the home button and Harman/Kardon external sound?

The tablet comes in Wi-Fi only and LTE flavors plus the pale color options of gold, silver and gray. No price marks have been set yet.

Of course, we should note that the original MediaPad M3, a beast for its upper class, cost $299 in the US. There are also budget versions under the MediaPad T3 series.