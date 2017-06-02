Russia sees Huawei MediaPad M3 lite 8.0

Android

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU

Screen Size

8 inches IPS
1200 x 1920 (~283 ppi)

Memory

3GB or 4GB options

Storage

32GB or 64GB options
microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP
Front: 8MP

Battery

4,800mAh non-removable
10W charging

Weight

310 grams

Materials

Aluminium

Operating System

EMUI 5.1
Android 7.0 Nougat

The theme of the week is: Android tablets for media consumption. ASUS came out with a couple of those this week and now we’re talking about Huawei.

According to Russia-based Helpix, the MediaPad M3 lite 8.0 tails last month’s release of a 10-inch model in the country.

And despite having the word “lite” in the branding, the pixel density has jumped up as the same full HD+ resolution is in play from the MediaPad M3 lite 10.0. And how can you even think of a tablet with 8-megapixel cameras on both front and back sides? Also, a fingerprint sensor on top of the home button and Harman/Kardon external sound?

The tablet comes in Wi-Fi only and LTE flavors plus the pale color options of gold, silver and gray. No price marks have been set yet.

Of course, we should note that the original MediaPad M3, a beast for its upper class, cost $299 in the US. There are also budget versions under the MediaPad T3 series.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.