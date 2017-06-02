Android

OPPO R11 renders get out in gold and rose gold

Contents
Advertisement

The last leak we dealt with on the OPPO R11 gave us a lot of detail on what to expect for a high-resolution dual-camera device. What it lacked, though, were pictures of the device in colors other than boring ‘ol silver.

Meet gold and rose gold.

More pictures can be found at source link below, but the overall mood we’re getting a little chamfered accent on the front. The dual-camera system is said to include at least one 20-megapixel sensor while the selfie camera is another 20-megapixel unit, so obviously, the design has to belie that kind of firepower.

We’ve seen similar designs for some A-series OPPO devices, to be completely honest, but the raw hardware is still promising enough for us to continue on the wait to June 10, at least according to a leaked poster on Weibo.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
AndroidPure
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, colors, Event, News, Oppo, R11, release date, Renders, weibo
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.