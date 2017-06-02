OPPO R11 renders get out in gold and rose gold
The last leak we dealt with on the OPPO R11 gave us a lot of detail on what to expect for a high-resolution dual-camera device. What it lacked, though, were pictures of the device in colors other than boring ‘ol silver.
Meet gold and rose gold.
More pictures can be found at source link below, but the overall mood we’re getting a little chamfered accent on the front. The dual-camera system is said to include at least one 20-megapixel sensor while the selfie camera is another 20-megapixel unit, so obviously, the design has to belie that kind of firepower.
We’ve seen similar designs for some A-series OPPO devices, to be completely honest, but the raw hardware is still promising enough for us to continue on the wait to June 10, at least according to a leaked poster on Weibo.