OnePlus 2 won’t get Android Nougat
OnePlus has disclosed that an official OxygenOS update based on Android 7.0 won’t get to the OnePlus 2.
The news comes out of a customer support letter that was reposted by an XDA-Developers forums member. It reads in part:
As much as we would like to give the latest update on the OnePlus 2, we’ve discontinued updates for dated devices.
But we will continue to support the limited warranty for current users and provide updates and support the best way we can even for OnePlus 2 users.
OnePlus has not specified a specific support lifespan for the OnePlus 2 (and for that matter, the OnePlus X). While the company has assured OnePlus 3 owners that they’ll be getting updates almost simultaneously with the OnePlus 3T, there’s been no explicit timeline. It’s always been presumed to be the industry-standard two years, but the OnePlus 2 has only just wrapped up month 22.
Furthermore, general bugfixes and tweaks have been longstanding thorns for OnePlus 2 users and the company has been very flaky on the issue. Those with the OnePlus X had to fight for Marshmallow.
So, the OnePlus 2 won’t get Android Nougat. Give credit to OnePlus for great, functional software that elevates what Android can already do. But as it attempts to crawl into the premium range, you might want to question its legitimacy if it can’t at least match its industry partners in software support.