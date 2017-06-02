Doesn’t it just break your heart that it’s been three whole years since Nokia last released a flagship phone? Technically, the Lumia 930 was Microsoft’s doing, and now the Nokia 9 is drawing near with another company in charge of actual production and distribution.

HMD Global looks like it’ll be pulling out all the stops for a change to give the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Sony Xperia XZ Premium a run for their money, making no compromise as far as processing power is concerned.

But the “Unknown Heart” repeatedly benchmarked of late has to get a move on if it doesn’t want the next wave of Android and iOS hero devices to drown out its aspirations. The newest Geekbench scores posted by a no doubt advanced pre-launch prototype are much closer to what we expect from the finished handheld, though ironically, this particular model packs 4 instead of a whopping 8GB RAM.

So did a unit photographed in protective attire not long ago, remember, as well as a TA-1004 variant exposed by AnTuTu today. This one offers us a more complete look at its spec sheet, apparently including Quad HD (1440 x 2560 pixels) screen resolution, dual 13MP cameras and 64GB internal storage in addition to a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM.

Wait, are those 13MP rear and front shooters or dual “main” cams? Probably the former, but that doesn’t mean the latter isn’t also true.