Nokia 6 availability in India may be revealed June 13

HMD Global’s launch windows for the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are slowly getting backed into a corner at this point, if things are to continue on schedule. The brand licensee’s first entry-level Android phones are supposed to be out worldwide this waning quarter, but there are still no specifics the company will share.

Well, India might be a good place to start — press are getting invitations to an event on June 13. But beyond that, the speculation goes that the top of the pile, the Nokia 6, will be priced around the Rs. 18,000 mark ($280). While it was introduced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, it does feature 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a full HD display, a 3,000mAh battery and “Pure” Android Nougat, along with high-resolution cameras.

The lesser Nokia 5, which keeps the Snap 430, but drops the other specs down a notch, is said to go for Rs. 15,000 ($233) while the MediaTek-powered Nokia 3 will start at Rs. 10,000 ($156).

