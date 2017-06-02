Windows

Get a Core i5 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 bundled with a Type Cover for just $660 in this new eBay deal

The best thing about Microsoft’s “new” Surface Pro may have little to do with the 2-in-1’s revised hardware, improved battery life or LTE Advanced connectivity addition. Instead, the impending launch of a refreshed Windows 10 convertible tablet at a starting price of $799 should make it easier than ever to get a great deal on the Surface Pro 4.

While we’re not so far from the Intel Skylake generation’s second anniversary, the fall 2015-released 12.3-incher is still a robust, versatile and sharp piece of ultraportable gear, what with its 2736 x 1824 PixelSense display, up to Core i5 processing power and 16GB RAM.

Discounted several times in the recent past by Microsoft itself and third-party retailers like Best Buy, the Pro 4 scores probably its deepest cut yet on eBay today.

With a 97.8 percent positive feedback, Always Deals likely qualifies for the status of trusted seller, charging just $659.99 for an Intel Core i5/128GB SSD/4GB RAM SKU that’s normally priced at $999.

You may have seen this listed of late for $850, $800 or even $750 and $700 here and there, but never $660, and get this, always.deals also throws in a free black Type Cover, which is worth between $85 and $130 separately.

Both items are brand new, according to the online merchant, shipping for free stateside, with a typical 30-day return policy, and apparently, even a 1-year Microsoft warranty included. That’s almost too good to be true.

