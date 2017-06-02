LG no longer seems bothered by accusations of perpetually following its domestic arch-rival’s suit, finally and properly taking the wraps off a tardy, largely unnecessary Samsung Pay clone.

That may sound a bit harsh, but at least for the time being, we’re not seeing anything special about LG Pay. As expected, the mobile payment service is also only rolling out to the LG G6 in Korea as part of an impending software update, thus addressing a teeny-tiny audience.

You’ll need a credit card issued by Shinhan, KB, BC or Lotte at first to join the digital wallet program, though all of the nation’s “industry players” should be “gradually” supported by the end of September.

No words on an overseas expansion yet, and no clear timeline as far as other phones are concerned, aside from a vague “down the road” promise.

Different from Google’s in-house Android Pay solution in that it works with traditional magnetic point of sale terminals as well as NFC systems (and that it’s available in Korea), LG Pay is powered by a technology that sounds an awful lot like Samsung Pay’s MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission).

This time dubbed Wireless Magnetic Communication, the functionality is obviously developed by another company, but that doesn’t make it unique, also requiring fingerprint authentication for “thorough” security. No iris recognition, and no facial authorization either.