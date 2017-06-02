While still far from perfect, AT&T’s DirecTV Now live and on-demand subscription streaming television service is slowly getting better, reaching more mobile users and most importantly, cutting prices when combined with an unlimited wireless plan.

Namely, the “entry-level” $60 a month AT&T Unlimited Choice arrangement, including talk and text communication without restrictions or boundaries (duh!), data consumption at “max speed” with a 22GB cap, SD video streaming and, for just $10 extra, DirecTV Now access.

That’s right, you can pay your mobile carrier 70 bucks every 30 days, and in addition to all your standard unlimited wireless goodies, you’ll be able to watch 60+ “top” TV channels and over 10,000 on-demand shows and movies.

No CBS or Showtime, we’re afraid, but the “Live a Little” package is fairly decent nonetheless, as you can stream ABC, AMC, Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox, FX, MTV, NBC, Nickelodeon and TBS shows, music, sports and other content on your phone, tablet or even big-screen TV through a Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku.

AT&T Unlimited Plus subscribers also get HBO, the same 60+ live channel lineup as Choice customers, HD-quality video streaming and 10GB mobile hotspot allotment per line for a grand total of $100. Last but not least, $15 on top of that unlocks the best DirecTV features, four-room support and HD DVR included.