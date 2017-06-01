Android

Verizon brings on free Google Home with your Pixel purchase

After Mother’s Day comes the “Dads & Grads” season and you know what they want, right? Phones! And a smart home! At least Verizon reckons it.

The carrier has opened up a trade-in period where you can give up your current phone and finance a new one for as low as $15 per month for two years. Verizon will throw you a bonus $100 Amazon gift card if you port over your account or grab a new line. You’ll need to submit proof of purchase here within 30 days of your transaction in order to receive it.

You can see the list of eligible devices at the bottom of this post.

If you’re a current Verizon customer and wanted a Pixel or Pixel XL anyway, you also have the discounted rate of “as low as $15 a month too.”

And for anyone who gets either device, the Checkmark’s bringing back one of LG’s flagpost offers: customers can redeem a mail-in rebate for a Google Home smart speaker, too.

Eligible for tradeEligible for discount
Google PixelGoogle Pixel
Google Pixel XLGoogle Pixel XL
iPhone 7iPhone 7
iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6sGalaxy S8
iPhone 6s PlusGalaxy S8+
iPhone 6LG G6
iPhone 6 PlusMoto Z Droid
iPhone SEMoto Z Droid Force
Galaxy S8
Galaxy S8+
Galaxy S7
Galaxy S7 edge
Galaxy S6
Galaxy S6 edge
Galaxy S6 edge+
Galaxy S5
Galaxy Note 5
Galaxy Note 4
LG G6
LG G5
LG G4
LG V20
LG V10
Moto Z Droid
Moto Z Force
Moto Z Play
DROID Turbo 2
HTC 10
HTC One M9
Via
PhoneDog
Source
Verizon
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Deal, Google, Google Home, News, Pixel, Pixel XL, promo, smart speaker, Trade-In, Verizon
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.