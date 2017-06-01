Verizon brings on free Google Home with your Pixel purchase

After Mother’s Day comes the “Dads & Grads” season and you know what they want, right? Phones! And a smart home! At least Verizon reckons it.

The carrier has opened up a trade-in period where you can give up your current phone and finance a new one for as low as $15 per month for two years. Verizon will throw you a bonus $100 Amazon gift card if you port over your account or grab a new line. You’ll need to submit proof of purchase here within 30 days of your transaction in order to receive it.

You can see the list of eligible devices at the bottom of this post.

If you’re a current Verizon customer and wanted a Pixel or Pixel XL anyway, you also have the discounted rate of “as low as $15 a month too.”

And for anyone who gets either device, the Checkmark’s bringing back one of LG’s flagpost offers: customers can redeem a mail-in rebate for a Google Home smart speaker, too.