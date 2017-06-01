Don’t you find it a little ironic that the extravagant Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space is now ready to take on its second consecutive market typically focused on much lower-cost, lower-end gear?

It’s just us? Still, you can’t deny people’s interest in a totally uncompromising GS8 variant stateside or across affluent European countries. Then again, this mind-blowing mobile powerhouse with super-slim 6.2-inch screen bezels first launched in Korea, where it was hugely popular, also expanding to Hong Kong before China and India.

It’s worth pointing out as well that the Chinese and Indian smartphone markets are large and diverse enough to accommodate even a wildly expensive model like this one and help it reach a decently wide audience. Probably.

Expect Flipkart and regional Samsung Shop pre-orders to start tomorrow, June 2, at a whopping 74,990 rupees, equating to roughly $1,160.

India’s top e-tailer currently charges Rs. 64,900 ($1,005) for a “standard” Galaxy S8 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while the smaller, equally sleek and premium S8 costs 58K rupees, or around 900 US bucks.

Pretty steep prices across the board, and the lone freebie the 6 gig RAM-packing GS8+ will reportedly include is an unremarkable wireless charger. Expect actual sales to begin next Friday, June 9, in Midnight Black only.