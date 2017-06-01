Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ introduced with Nubia Z17

With barely any manufacturer roll-out for Quick Charge 4, Qualcomm has announced an enriched version of its fast charging standard, named Quick Charge 4+.

The base improvements of Quick Charge 4 are still here: charging a 2,750mAh will be up to 15 percent faster than Quick Charge 3.0, up to 3°C cooler and up to 30 percent more efficient. It only takes 15 minutes to go from zero to half-charge.

For 4+, though, there are three extra features that take the technology up a notch:

Dual Charge lowers the overall charging current by having a second power management chip into the device.

Intelligent Thermal Balancing detects the coolest path for current to pass through and redirects as needed.

Advanced Safety Features. That is the name of the feature, yes. In any case, temperature monitoring is now available on both the case and connector side to better evaluate the charging rate.

The Nubia Z17 was the first device announced with Quick Charge 4+. it comes with a 3,200mAh embedded battery.