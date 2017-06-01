Android

Thinner Moto Z2 Play goes official alongside several new Moto Mods

While we obviously can’t say the Moto Z2 Play is much of a surprise after finding out more than a month ago it exists, hearing about its divisive endurance downgrade for the sake of a slimmer profile and getting a sneak peek at everything else earlier this week, the phone’s announcement today did manage to catch us somewhat off guard.

For one thing, the second-gen Z Play arrives prior to its “regular” and Force siblings, unlike the timeline of the three’s predecessors. This offers the lower-end member of the new modular family an unexpected opportunity to shine, though Lenovo sidestepped the typical press event introduction festivities.

Largely similar to the OG Moto Z Play on the outside, the refreshed 5.5-incher packs a slightly faster Snapdragon 626 processor, richer 4GB RAM count, 64GB internal storage space, but alas, a substantially smaller 3000mAh battery.

Somehow, the makers of the 5.99mm-thin Moto Z2 Play predict they’ll squeeze up to 30 hours of autonomy out of that middling juicer, with TurboPower technology needing just 15 minutes of charging to deliver a whopping 8 hours of energy.

Priced at $499 unlocked, which is 50 bucks more than the original Z Play, the new phone follows the tradition of Verizon exclusivity, launching in July with a 12MP dual pixel autofocus rear-facing camera, 1080p screen resolution, water-repellant nano-coating and fingerprint support also in tow.

But wait, there’s more, with the Moto Mods lineup also refreshed surprisingly early. A $79.99 JBL SoundBoost 2, $79.99 TurboPower Pack and $39.99 Style Shell with wireless charging are coming alongside the Z2 Play next month, while the highly anticipated $79.99 GamePad Mod is due for a release later in the summer.

Keep in mind that all past, present and future snap-on accessories are compatible with the entire Moto Z roster.

