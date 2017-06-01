LG G6 bootloader now has its key, so will the Essential Phone’s

Popping a kernel is still as popular as ever for Android developers. Even for LG loyalists, there’s only so much of the user interface they can take before flashing on Paranoid Android or Lineage.

Fortunately, depending on the device and where you live, LG has opened up tools for devs to pry an LG G6 with. Speaking of the LG G6, model H870 for the European market can now have its bootloader unlocked. You can hit the source link to see how.

In related news, Essential has made it known that its new phone also has an unlockable bootloader.

Hey there Ruvort, the Essential Phone will have an unlockable bootloader. — Essential (@essential) June 1, 2017

What can you say? Some manufacturers can boot your loaders just right.