Honor 9 event explicitly called out for June 12

Remember that time when we thought Honor would introduce a new flagship device but didn’t? We got to look at some laptops and a convertible thing instead. And there was also that diet Honor 6X, too.

All great in their own respects, but let’s be honest: everyone’s training their dual camera-uh, eyes on that Honor 9.

Well, we’re back on track with a clear numeral and an explicitly numerical poster. A leaked poster now on Weibo has a new product launch event has been scheduled for June 12 in Shanghai. The Honor 9 is claimed to be “beautiful in sound and color”.

One thing we can appreciate about this poster is that it has more verve than the one “leaked” of the OnePlus 5 event, supposedly scheduled for three days following this one.