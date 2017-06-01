Android

Honor 9 event explicitly called out for June 12

Contents
Advertisement

Remember that time when we thought Honor would introduce a new flagship device but didn’t? We got to look at some laptops and a convertible thing instead. And there was also that diet Honor 6X, too.

All great in their own respects, but let’s be honest: everyone’s training their dual camera-uh, eyes on that Honor 9.

Well, we’re back on track with a clear numeral and an explicitly numerical poster. A leaked poster now on Weibo has a new product launch event has been scheduled for June 12 in Shanghai. The Honor 9 is claimed to be “beautiful in sound and color”.

One thing we can appreciate about this poster is that it has more verve than the one “leaked” of the OnePlus 5 event, supposedly scheduled for three days following this one.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, dual camera, Event, Honor, Honor 9, Leak, News, teaser, weibo
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.