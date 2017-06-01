Android

Android O for Nokia 6, 5, 3 coming soon

If you’ve been peeking at Nokia’s practices for software updates on its latest phone in China, the Nokia 6, you’ll know that the phone started on Android 7.0 and has since made its way up to Android 7.1.1.

With the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 still to be released globally, can we expect “Pure Android” updates to come quick and clean, especially Android O expected to land in late August/early September for Pixel and Nexus devices?

Well, brand licensee HMD Global told TechRadar that those phones will get the Android O update, but would not comment on a particular date. Now, if it ends up that if “Pure Android” doesn’t get implemented quicker than most other manufacturers’ Android skins, we don’t really see the sense in bragging about updates.

That said, the native Android Nougat implementation on each of the phones is expected to be base and smooth, so you’ll be able to coast on it for a while.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.