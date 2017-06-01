Willing to wait for Windows on a phone? Alcatel Idol 4 Pro release date for Germany is July 1
Windows 10 Mobile is at a moribund stage. Nothing new in hardware, nothing new in carriage. TCL only in March announced that Europe was getting the fairly old Alcatel Idol 4s with Windows (as the Alcatel Idol 4 Pro). The month after, T-Mobile kicked that device’s bucket.
The first availability was scheduled for this month, but according to WindowsUnited in Germany, a public relations group has relayed a July 1 sales date for the Windows Idol.
Other details are lacking — a €599 price tag is rumored, but for what you pay, you may not even get the VR headset that came bundled with most American units. And you’re paying that much money for last year’s specs.
That said, if the OS is still in your favor with your formula for appeal and you live in Germany, perhaps this June will be a long one. After all, you’ve had to come a long freaking way to get here.
