“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” coming August 8 on Apple Music

If you’re still a fan of Carpool Karaoke segment on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” you now have a binge date to mark on your calendar.

Recall that Apple picked up the segment and has converted it to “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” for exclusive streaming on Apple Music — CEO Tim Cook was pretty darn happy to be taken for a ride. And while Apple could’ve gone full-blown with content production, it doesn’t seem like the company wants to go there… at least yet.

In the meantime, Apple executive Eddy Cue, who looks over Apple Music, has announced that the series will begin appearing on the service from August 8.

Excited to roll out #CarpoolKaraoke: The Series on @AppleMusic — Coming August 8! — Eddy Cue (@cue) May 30, 2017

In just the last week, Corden played segments with Katy Perry and Harry Styles on his late night program. Will “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” blast things out of the water? Apple and CBS told Reuters last month that the series would be delayed and would come “later this year”. Even with a lineup of actors and singers such as Shaquille O’Neal, John Legend, John Cena and Alicia Keys, would a summer of waiting really be worth it? Over 20 million people are paying good money to see it, after all.