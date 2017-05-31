Tour de force begins for Android Pay in Canada

Today is the day that Android Pay launches in Canada and it comes with a massive backing from retailers and financial institutions.

The mobile payments system currently works with Interax, Mastercard and Visa issues from ATB Financial, BMO, Canadian Tire, CIBC, Desjardins, Banque Nationale, President’s Choice and Scotiabank. American Express card support and Tangerine support will come later this summer. Users can also link accounts on Bambora, Chase Paymentech, CyberSource, First Data, Global Payments, Moneris, Paysafe, Stripe and WorldPay.

Consumers will be able to tap and pay at Rogers Wireless, Freedom Mobile, Telus, Sears, Indigo/Chapters/Coles, Jean Coutu, Loblaws, McDonald’s, Tim Horton’s, Pizza Pizza, Petro-Canada and Rexall PharmaPlus locations. Top online services in Canada that accept Android Pay include 1-800-Flowers.com, Atom, B&H Photo, DoorDash, Fancy, Hotel Tonight, Lululemon, PayRange, Ritual, Shopify and Uber, among all other such services.

While Apple Pay might not have National Bank in its pocket, it still gets a net gain of one over Android Pay with support from giants RBC and TD Bank — but those two were hard-fought additions and didn’t come at the initial stage of roll-out. Well, at least neither are Samsung Pay, still in early access mode.