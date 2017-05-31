Up for pre-orders across various European markets for a couple of weeks now, the 4K HDR-capable 5.5-inch powerhouse that was named MWC 2017’s best new smartphone way back in February is finally ready to expand stateside.

As expected (and partly justified), the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is far from a bargain, at a suggested retail price of $799.99, with slim to no odds of official US carrier subsidies taking some of the sting out of an arguably extravagant purchase.

It’s too late to score a $340 original Xperia XZ on eBay as well, though obviously, there’s no comparing the two. The XZ Premium kicks off pre-orders at Best Buy and Amazon on June 12, genuinely launching exactly a week later, with a High Dynamic Range 3840 x 2160 display in tow, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Android 7.1 Nougat, 3230mAh battery, and 19MP rear camera with triple image sensing technology and 960fps super slow motion video recording.

Water-resistant and coated in your choice of three colors to begin with (Luminous Chrome, Deepsea Black and Bronze Pink), the GSM unlocked Sony Xperia XZ Premium would probably be well worth the eight Benjamins if it weren’t for all the sweet Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 deals around.

Meanwhile, the larger but decidedly lower-end 6-inch Helio P20-powered Xperia XA1 Ultra is slated for an e-launch on June 21, preceded by a June 12 pre-sales start and succeeded by a July 2 offline rollout. As for the eccentric, “long-awaited” Xperia Touch interactive projector, its price is predictably set at an exorbitant $1,699.99, with pre-sales underway on June 16, and exclusive US availability at the Sony Square display room in New York City.