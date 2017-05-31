Samsung Notebook 9 Pro puts a big S Pen on a beautiful, flippy screen
Intel Core i7-7500U
Quad-core (2.7-3.5GHz)
4MB L3 cache
13-inch: Intel HD Graphics 620
15-inch AMD Radeon 540 w/ 2GB GDDR5
13.3 inches LED
1920 x 1080 (~166 ppi)
15 inches LED
1920 x 1080 (~147 ppi)
13-inch: 8GB DDR4 RAM
15-inch: 16GB DDR4 RAM
256GB SSD
720p IR camera (Windows Hello)
54Wh w/ USB-C fast charging, external battery charging
13-inch: 40W adapter
15-inch: 60W adapter
13-inch: 2.91 lbs
15-inch 3.79 lbs
Windows 10 Home
Convertible tablets are still a niche market in personal computing. Nope, foldable notebooks are where it’s at, as Lenovo keeps telling us. Funny that Samsung, which played around with a convertible model last year, had a response at Computex this year.
The Notebook 9 Pro has everything you’d need as a professional that doesn’t need a Surface Pro or an iPad Pro or a Prophylactic Pro — where the scourge is said convertibles.
The device comes in 13.3-inch and 15.0-inch sizes and folds all the way over to give you an extra large tablet to play with and touch around — the larger and more appealing SKU has a AMD Radeon 540 GPU. A mighty S Pen sits neatly in a silo and is able to detect 4,096 levels of pressure on its 0.7mm tip. Other features include Samsung’s trademark Privacy Folder software, RealView Displays with 178 degrees of viewing.
Availability details still need to be sorted out.