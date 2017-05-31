Samsung Notebook 9 Pro puts a big S Pen on a beautiful, flippy screen

Convertible tablets are still a niche market in personal computing. Nope, foldable notebooks are where it’s at, as Lenovo keeps telling us. Funny that Samsung, which played around with a convertible model last year, had a response at Computex this year.

The Notebook 9 Pro has everything you’d need as a professional that doesn’t need a Surface Pro or an iPad Pro or a Prophylactic Pro — where the scourge is said convertibles.

The device comes in 13.3-inch and 15.0-inch sizes and folds all the way over to give you an extra large tablet to play with and touch around — the larger and more appealing SKU has a AMD Radeon 540 GPU. A mighty S Pen sits neatly in a silo and is able to detect 4,096 levels of pressure on its 0.7mm tip. Other features include Samsung’s trademark Privacy Folder software, RealView Displays with 178 degrees of viewing.

Availability details still need to be sorted out.