After years of trying to turn phones into miniature, powerful computers, many of the industry’s heavyweights are now going basically the opposite direction, joining a Microsoft-coordinated initiative meant to make PCs great again by taking a page (or ten) from their mobile counterparts’ playbook.

While it’s still unclear what and especially how many shapes “cellular PCs” will take starting this holiday season, HP, Lenovo and Asus have just been confirmed at a joint Microsoft/Qualcomm Computex event as the first companies in charge of Snapdragon 835-based hardware.

The three OEMs’ always-connected laptops, tablets, convertibles and other devices “blurring phones and PCs” should deliver up to 50 percent better battery life than your conventional Windows 10 computer, as well as Gigabit LTE speeds… wherever supported.

Qualcomm’s beastly Snapdragon 835 SoC, remember, integrates a homebrewed X16 cellular modem, as well as 8 Kryo 280 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.45 GHz and an Adreno 540 GPU.

That’s technically not as blazing fast as many x86 Intel chips for, say, gaming, but it should make considerably slimmer and lighter designs possible, with the ability to smoothly run the applications most modern consumers routinely use and need more than anything.

The full Office suite was in fact demoed on the Computex stage in Taipei working “without any significant lag”, according to PCWorld’s reporters on the scene, on a “Windows 10 ARM development system”, aka a reference design built by Qualcomm.

Again, there are no words on exactly what HP, Lenovo and Asus are manufacturing, more precise ETAs than Q4, or whether companies like Dell, Acer or even Huawei may join them down the line.

And yes, Qualcomm and Microsoft know full well what this project sounds like, with the former’s VP of Global Product Marketing, Don McGuire, assuring everyone “this is not Windows RT version 2, this is full Windows running on the platform.” Color us excited.