OnePlus 5 event might take place on June 15 in China
We in the West (read: not China) don’t get straightforward marketing from OnePlus. No super-enhanced giveaway frenzies, no accessible events, no nothing. But in the company’s native country, even this tidbit about a possible OnePlus 5 event doesn’t seem clear-cut.
A supposedly leaked poster advertising a OnePlus product launch event for June 15 in Shenzhen is making the rounds on Weibo. It’s not exactly the best looker, though: the surface features only red and white colors, two plain, but different, unformatted typefaces were used in spite of its simplicity and placed text does not follow conventional design principles. The only bit of flourish we get is a battle cry to be fastidious.
Let’s not get too prickly with our datebooks just yet. We may see a OnePlus 5 event soon, but is June 15th really going to be a date for the rest of the world and not just China? Will we have to suffer through another virtual reality Loop adventure? Questions, questions.