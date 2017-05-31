If the OnePlus 5 is indeed a measly few weeks away, as a host of tipsters and self-proclaimed insiders seem to believe, this would usually be the time for blurry leaks of various renders, unfinished prototypes protected by cases and covers, as well as the obligatory unauthorized retail box online appearance.

But the always inventive, always unorthodox Chinese OEM has done a decent job preventing unofficial photoshoots from making their way around the interwebs while slowly building buzz and customer engagement.

The company’s latest stunt is a Weibo poll to help decide the packaging in which the OnePlus 5 will arrive on your doorstep… eventually. You have eight elegant designs to peruse, choose from and vote for at the source link below (Weibo account required), and our top two choices are uploaded here, above and right below this paragraph.

Meanwhile, OEM founder and CEO Pete Lau just made a short announcement on Twitter that should have made a lot of folks happy but kind of backfired. In confirming what OnePlus 3 and 3T users always assumed, the head honcho essentially rubbed salt into the wounds of OP2 and X owners.

Of course the two 2016-released, Nougat-powered “flagship killers” will get updated to Android O… someday, but how long is Lau going to continue ignoring the fact it’s unacceptable that two other decent phones, rolled out the previous year, are still stuck with Marshmallow?