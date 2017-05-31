Android

Samsung and Best Buy now selling unlocked Galaxy S8 in US

Contents
Advertisement

Ah, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. In the mobile industry, this typically high-ball number gets screwed around with by carriers and retailers with their bundles and new line campaigns and whatnot.

But if you’re going unlocked, traversing eBay and Amazon seems to be a minefield — small-time online outlets go through these marketplaces, often with a monopoly over a limited supply of a specific SKU, with wildly varying prices.

Well, if you prefer paying what you’re supposed to pay, Samsung is willing to ship you an unlocked Galaxy S8 in Midnight Black for $724.99. The Galaxy S8+, also in Midnight Black, is priced at $849.99. The company is offering 24-month, zero interest financing to boot.

Best Buy is also running the same devices (to the same spec) at the same prices. The advantage here is that you can schedule for an in-store pickup for near-instant gratification.

Yeah, at this point, you should realize that these models work best in the US on all the major networks, including the CDMA ones.

Both outlets are offering customers a Gear 360 for $49 with a purchase of either phone — a $180 discount!

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Best Buy, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, sales, Samsung, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.