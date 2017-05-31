Windows

Microsoft showcases Asus and Dell Windows Mixed Reality headsets as they approach their release

Even though Microsoft literally didn’t announce anything specific about those Snapdragon 835-powered “Always Connected” Windows 10 devices from Asus, HP and Lenovo at its Computex 2017 event, the three extended hardware partnerships still stole the limelight.

Actual reveals of early Asus and Dell Windows Mixed Reality headset designs came a close second, alongside new renders and vague details on similar Lenovo, HP and Acer products.

Merging “physical and virtual realities”, these low to mid-end PC-connected devices should be “available for everyone later this year.” Their precise price points remain under wraps, but it’s probably safe to assume Asus will launch the costliest, sleekest, coolest gadget of the bunch.

While not exactly a true HoloLens contender, this bad boy features a “unique” polygonal 3D cover panel, not to mention support for one of those realistic, uber-immersive six degrees of freedom tracked motion controllers.

Dell and Lenovo’s MR headsets are both billed as “affordable” (the latter as “incredibly affordable”), targeting a “broad audience” with comfort, convenience, “inside-out” tracking and simplified set-up.

As for Acer and HP’s Holographic products, which you’re probably already familiar with, they have dev kits up for pre-order in the US and Canada so the community can contribute to an ever-expanding “ecosystem.”

