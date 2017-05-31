LG Display pouring $3.5 billion into OLED production

As LG Display is reportedly hitting on all cylinders to bring OLED screen production to a couple of big phones, the company is said to be investing in another new plant.

The Investor reports from its sources that two of its existing floors will be expanded starting next month while a plant under planning that was originally intended for larger panels for television products will be repurposed to cater to the explosive demand in the mobile sector.

The total investment of about $3.57 billion will help the company’s facilities ship 120,000 units per month by 2019. For comparison, Samsung Display produces 240,000 units per month and currently has 95 percent of the mobile OLED market.

The next Xiaomi Note and LG V-series devices are said to feature LG-made OLED displays, but it’s not clear if the big fish, Apple, will opt to contract LG Display for a future iPhone if Samsung Display’s capacity continues to grow. Google, though, may be looking at the current chaebol to produce screens for an upcoming Pixel device.