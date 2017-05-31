Android

Honor 6X available now at Target stores

Honor is slowly getting around the retail rounds in the United States with the typical big marketplaces and techie-type areas. But as big box business still reigns strong in America, the need to expand elsewhere is apparent.

It’s with that in mind we can report that Target is now stocking the Honor 6X at 460 of its 1,800-plus stores starting today. The device is also available online at the retailer’s website, too, with the standard price of $249.99. The phone comes in gray, silver and gold.

Of course, all this came after availability at Walmart. The limited in-store availability also might complicate buyers’ thought processes who aren’t used to switching their AT&T or T-Mobile SIM card. If the device needs a new card and activation, even though it should be a fairly simple process in theory, real life kinda makes that process more difficult, too.

But is this a worthwhile phone on all the general points a typical user would want? We think so. Hell, it’s not a bad place to start for a dual-camera phone.

