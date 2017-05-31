Android

Deal: This magnetized Galaxy S8 mount is over 50% off right now

Galaxy S8 mount

The Unity System lets you easily mount your Samsung Galaxy S8 anywhere without messing around with over-engineered grips or unwieldy clamps. The Unity mount includes a phone case that snaps onto the base’s contact point with a strong magnetized surface. This lets you position your phone at any viewing angle, and quickly disengage when it’s time to go.

Its base adheres almost anywhere with a built-in suction cup to safely hold your phone. Whether you are looking for a hands-free stand to use around the house, or a better solution than one of those cheap vent blade phone clips for your car, the unity system provides sturdy poseability and convenience. Pick up the Unity System Samsung Galaxy S8 Mount & Case Bundle here for just $21.99.

