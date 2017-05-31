In the United States, the Galaxy S8 continues to lack voice support for its digital assistant, Bixby, as a proclaimed delay stretches into late spring. Problem is, Samsung seems to have blown past its internal goalpost for getting the service live, according to sources to The Wall Street Journal.

The paper reports that while the delay was made vague to the public, engineers were tracking for a late May launch. Still, as Bixby still suffers from grammar and syntax issues dealing with English, there’s said to be weeks of work left.

That hasn’t stopped customers in the United States from buying the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ — an immersive screen design seems to be the main factor in attracting the most pre-orders for a flagship Galaxy device. Still, the tech industry’s hooked on getting artificial intelligence worked into most consumer products so that instant services and voice commands may grow common, generate data and get monetized in the future.

Market research firm Ovum found about half of the 4,000 consumers it surveyed have no interest or knowledge in digital assistants. Only 9 percent use them.

So, does Samsung have a healthy bit of lead time with its first-gen Bixby in the United States? Or has the elevator left the ground floor?