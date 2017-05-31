BlackBerry

Reminder: BlackBerry KEYone available now from Amazon and Best Buy

The reviews are all out, the conversation’s still bubbling up — mostly about the device’s stubborn battery life — and now, you have your chance at snagging one for yourself.

The KEYone is now available in GSM and CDMA variants from Amazon plus Best Buy online and in select stores. Yep, it works on either AT&T and T-Mobile or Sprint and Verizon. Your cost? $549.99.

And if you’re specifically a Sprint customer that can hold out just a little bit longer, you’ll get your opportunity to purchase the KEYone through the carrier this summer.

TCL North America CEO Steve Cistulli said that up in Canada, the KEYone is the most pre-ordered BlackBerry device that Rogers Wireless has ever carried.

