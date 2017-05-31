Two new ASUS ZenPad 10 models flank star 8-incher

If there’s any manufacturer out there with any little bit of faith in Android tablets these days, it’s gotta be Taiwan’s ASUS. It took time at Computex to put out a new flagship 8-inch model and now we’re learning about two new 10-inch models.

The Z301ML and Z301MFL both come under the ASUS ZenPad 10 banner, but the latter model proves to be the more advanced one, as seen by the specs above. Both feature cellular support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.1. There’s a USB-C port and an 3.5mm auxiliary.

Of course, media has to be big if you’re going to have a tablet, so there are stereo front speakers with DTS HD Premium Sound and Sonic Master technology. Plug headphones in and you can get 7.1 surround sound. Because, you know, you gotta be a master of something. The displays are told to have a 178 degrees of viewing angles and a blue light filter for late night binging.

No availability details have been mentioned just yet, but we suspect that this mid-ranger will be priced appropriately for its spec range. If that’s the case, you’ll be able to pick up the keyboard-equipped Mobile Dock or the protective TriCover for a treat.