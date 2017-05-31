What is it with Asus this year and super-low-key Computex announcements of pretty decent mobile gear? The Taiwanese company chose to focus largely on laptops during its trade show-opening keynote while uncharacteristically holding off on new smartphone launches and fitting but a small, vague ZenFone AR puzzle piece into place.

Meanwhile, the Android-powered ZenPad 3S 8.0 and Chromebook Flip C101 just casually popped up in the exhibition area, where a resolute German tech journalist and self-proclaimed “master of cheap scoops” on Twitter discovered, photographed and even videotaped them alongside their complete, official, literal spec sheets.

As the model number suggests, the Asus Chromebook Flip C101 follows closely in the footsteps of the popular, ultra-affordable Chromebook C100, taking its place on the convertible food chain a couple of slots under the $499 and up C302.

Therefore, a starting price tag of around $300 stateside feels like a safe bet, the biggest upgrade over the C100 coming in the form of a premium build yet similarly lightweight design.

Yes, the Asus Chromebook Flip C101 is all smooth, elegant, robust metal, which makes its 900 grams weight and 15.6 mm profile quite the amazing engineering achievements.

Apparently billed as the “world’s thinnest and lightest flippable 10-inch Chromebook”, the thing sports one of those versatile 360-degree hinges and a refreshingly large albeit non-detachable keyboard.

Support for Android apps is “upcoming”, and the Chrome OS tablet/laptop hybrid packs a hexa-core Rockchip RK3399, up from a quad RK3288 on the C100, with either 2 or 4GB RAM in tow, 16 and 32GB storage options, a nice pair of USB Type-C ports, and a battery likely capable of staying on for up to 9 or 10 hours on a single charge.

No, the 1280 x 800 touchscreen ain’t great, but overall, if it comes quickly and it’s indeed priced at $300 or even less, this sounds like a pretty smart buy.