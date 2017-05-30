As crazy, gimmicky and outright weird as the Turing Phone Appassionato may have sounded when first breaking cover with sketchy renders, vague taglines and incomplete specs in tow last month, it seems investors, distributors and manufacturing partners around the world strongly believe in this new TRI project.

It’s definitely a more feasible one than the Phone Cadenza, and following top BlackBerry licensee TCL, another Chinese company with a “stellar reputation” throws its weight (and money) behind the AI-“optimized” Android Nougat smartphone.

We’re talking no less than $1 billion contributed by Potevio, which has apparently helped Samsung and Huawei among others “penetrate the Chinese smartphone market”, for the regional distribution of 750,000 Turing Phone Appassionato GX8 models “over 12 months, beginning this fall.”

It’s not going to be easy to convince 1.5 percent of China’s high-end mobile hardware audience to spend a whopping $1,599 on a device from an unknown brand, though Turing Robotic Industries, TCL and now Potevio are betting big on a “human enhanced-concierge service and digital assistant” named Sir ALAN.

This is purportedly more than a “purely computer-driven phone intelligence feature”, somehow incorporating “human intelligence” and referencing “previous consumer preferences as well as personal idiosyncrasies” when tackling various tasks like web queries, navigation, weather reports or even “advanced legal, HR assistance and business services.”

Sounds… ambitious, to say the least, which is not what we can say about the Snapdragon 821 processor inside the Appassionato. On the plus side, the rest of the specs are pretty great, including 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 2K Samsung AMOLED 5.5-inch screen and Sony IMX378 camera, with a “Liquidmorphium” build ensuring better durability than steel or titanium.