A self-proclaimed public relations representative for ZTE’s Nubia brand is openly talking about the 8GB of RAM that might be on the Nubia Z17 that will debut June 1.

The rep, who goes by the alias “Beef Ball” on Weibo, reposted another person’s status update about the ASUS ZenFone AR at Computex in Taipei, talking about that big line item. The spec has not been 100 percent confirmed, but his post came in a burst of three after some 12 days of radio silence.

A fellow Nubia employee also bragged about washing their new phone after getting it dirty — a clear sign (and picture) of water resistance.

Of course, we have only until Thursday to wait for the big reveal.