Android

ZTE employees brag about Nubia Z17 water resistance, maybe 8GB of RAM

Contents
Advertisement

A self-proclaimed public relations representative for ZTE’s Nubia brand is openly talking about the 8GB of RAM that might be on the Nubia Z17 that will debut June 1.

The rep, who goes by the alias “Beef Ball” on Weibo, reposted another person’s status update about the ASUS ZenFone AR at Computex in Taipei, talking about that big line item. The spec has not been 100 percent confirmed, but his post came in a burst of three after some 12 days of radio silence.

A fellow Nubia employee also bragged about washing their new phone after getting it dirty — a clear sign (and picture) of water resistance.

Of course, we have only until Thursday to wait for the big reveal.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
8GB RAM, Asus, China, News, Nubia, Rumors, water resistance, weibo, ZenFone AR, ZTE
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.