Nokia 6 should go worldwide next month with its two compatriots

How long will we have to wait in order to purchase a Nokia 6, Nokia 5 or Nokia 3? The company’s MWC event was months ago and it was only just this month that the Nokia 3310 revival started shipping. It’s even left e-tailers like Clove Technology flat-footed.

Well, the company did set itself a second-quarter timeline for delivering on those entry-level devices and, at this point, it doesn’t leave us much room other than June. And it now claims that it still has a “May-June” timeline in mind for worldwide release.

We’re also learning that the Nokia 6 will cost €229 while the Arte Black edition will be €299.

