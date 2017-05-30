Windows

Microsoft may have a fresh take on Windows Mobile and a new phone in ‘active development’

Contents
Advertisement

Say what you will about Microsoft, but both its hardware and software release strategies across numerous markets, tech segments and categories involve lots of moving parts that often remove predictability and boredom from the equation.

Basically, you can never know what’s next from the company behind Windows 10, 10 Mobile, 10 S, the Surface Laptop, Surface Pro and Lumia 950. Case in point, an extremely credible new rumor of a Windows Mobile reboot (another one?) drawing near just as literally everyone in the world abandoned the platform in favor of veterans and long-time duopolists Android and iOS.

According to a couple of “independent sources inside of Microsoft” speaking to the always well-informed Thurrott.com executive editor Brad Sams, “there is a new hardware device being tested internally” and also a “separate branch of Windows Mobile for this device.”

No mention of the mystery “device” being in any way connected or related to the multitude of past Surface Phone concepts and projects, though that doesn’t necessarily mean much.

After all, we know very little about Redmond’s specific reboot plans here, with vague “new experiences” reportedly pursued, a somehow different UI than “what we know today as Windows Mobile”, and a year or more of preparation likely still needed.

But “active development” is apparently “in the works”, which is unexpectedly good news in itself… for anyone that continues to believe in the prospect of a viable Android and iOS alternative.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
63%
Like It
13%
Want It
13%
Had It
3%
Hated It
7%
Source
Thurrott
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Microsoft, News, Rumors, Surface, Surface Phone, Windows, windows, Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile, Windows 10 S, windows mobile
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).