iPhone 8 dimensions called into question again

As rumors have insisted that the iPhone 8 would take the same dimensions as previous iPhones, the glamour device is now rumored to be bigger than than previous iterations. And before you get too shocked, we’re not talking about iPhone Plus sizes, here.

The iPhone 7, which measures up at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, was supposed to be the footprint for the iPhone 8. Everyone said so. But now, we’re to believe that the device will come in at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm.

 

Artist Benjamin Veskin — boy, does he get around — was commissioned by iDrop News to draft comparison designs using those dimensions. One picture is above, others are at the source link down below.

It’s only a slight change.

