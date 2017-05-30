If you live in the US, are interested in the Huawei P10 or P10 Plus despite all the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6’s pizazz, and haven’t caught on thus far, your odds of scoring any of the Chinese OEM’s two new flagships through “orthodox” retail channels are pretty much nonexistent.

You’ll therefore have to get a little creative if you absolutely need to own a miniature Mate 9, either ordering it from abroad, ironically including Canada, or taking advantage of another super-sweet eBay deal by top-rated seller never-msrp.

The “experienced” and trusted e-merchant’s factory unlocked “international” Huawei P10 on sale today is only ever so slightly pricier than its LG G6 counterpart, at $531.99 with 64GB internal storage space.

As always, there’s but a “limited quantity available”, though with “Dazzling Gold”, “Graphite Black” and “Dazzling Blue” flavors all in stock, you probably have a bit of time to ponder this risky yet interesting and possibly unique buying opportunity.

Keep in mind that CDMA network support for the likes of Verizon or Sprint is out of the question, and 4G LTE connectivity on GSM service providers such as AT&T or T-Mobile could get spotty.

On the bright side, you can have this relatively affordable Huawei P10 powerhouse shipped to the US, as well as plenty other countries where it’s also not officially available.