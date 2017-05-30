Get a OnePlus 5 first if you’re into mobile photography

OnePlus is openly recruiting self-proclaimed mobile photographers to submit their work for a chance to be one of the first to review the upcoming OnePlus 5.

The company is opening up its community editorial program, The Lab, and playing on its Shot on OnePlus franchise to let up to 10 people to get a unit first. Applicants must follow the company on Instagram and then submit three photos shot from your smartphone (any smartphone). That’s it.

There’s no hard date for when the application period closes, but you might want to be quick if you want to jump in — you’ve got more than 12,000 competitors to fight. Click the source link below for more information.

If you do happen to get in, be sure to tell us how those four cameras with DxOMark enhancements handle — we’ll keep a secret.