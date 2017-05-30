Android Lollipop in 2017: Galaxy J3 Pro now on Flipkart

You read that right. Samsung has put out a budget phone in the Indian market. The Galaxy J3 Pro’s opening price is only Rs. 7,990 ($124), but you, as a consumer, won’t be getting the amenities as those with the Galaxy J3 (2017).

The device, made in India, features Ultra Data Saving and a special S bike mode. A 1.5GHz quad-core Spreadtrum delivers Android 5.1 Lollipop on a 5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display. There’s 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable by up to 128GB) and a 2,600mAh battery. The rear camera is 8 megapixels while the front camera is 5 megapixels. While depicted in black on the press release, there’s also gold and white versions.

So far, pre-delivery consumer sentiment has been positive.